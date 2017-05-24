Column: Watching the NBA in a different light

I understand that you think the NBA is horrible. Overpaid superstars who play one-on-one and build superteams and blow out weak opponents throughout the season.

This spring’s NBA Playoffs haven’t done much to reverse that stereotype. The Warriors haven’t lost a game since April 11 — 14 games ago. They’ve won all 12 playoff games by an average margin of 16.3 points.

The Cavs let one slip against Boston Sunday, but they’ve still won 11 of their last 12. They beat the Celtics 130-86 last week…in the Eastern Conference Finals…in Boston.

We were destined for another Warriors-Cavs NBA Finals rematch before the season even started. We sat through 82 games of nonsense and even more absurdity in the playoffs.

It’s fair to grow tired of the same old blowouts.

But I, an avid NBA watcher and “NBA is greater than college” enthusiast, would encourage viewers to look at the games in a different light. Even in blowouts, there’s plenty to take from the insanity that the NBA brings.

These are the best athletes in the world. That’s a subjective statement, in a sense, because it really depends on how you define “athlete.”

But in terms of “jumps the highest, runs the fastest, created in Frankenstein’s lab” athleticism, the NBA has that on the most consistent level.

After I bench press less weight than the average sixth-grader, my noodle arms have trouble shifting gears in my car. NBA players workout constantly, travel, sleep in hotels, play 82 games at close to 40 minutes a night, absorb blows from guys that are built like “Game of Thrones” characters and somehow still throw down the most thunderous dunks humanly possible with the game on the line in the fourth quarter.

It’s easy to overlook the sheer talent in an NBA game because the talent level is so high. I get it, you walk into a room full of NASA engineers and have trouble determining which of them is the smartest, so you overlook the fact that they’re all geniuses.

The good thing is, you’re probably not a Warriors or Cavs fan, so you don’t need to worry about who wins or loses (spoiler alert: it’s almost always one of these two teams). That’s why you should watch and study how these teams play the game of basketball.

Draymond Green looks more like B Rabbit’s boss at the automobile plant than a professional basketball player. But he somehow figured out how to turn himself into an All-Star — he rebounds, defends, talks plenty of crap and backs it up with gritty play on the court.

Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving will cross your eyes with their ball-handling skills, step back to the next county over and somehow splash a 3-pointer so silky that it mistakenly gets sold in Prince’s estate sale.

Kevin Love is 6-foot-10, 251 pounds and is maybe the best passer in the league. Twice in the last two games he’s thrown full-court outlet passes that were the best passes of the season.

And LeBron James — I won’t get into the James vs. Jordan debate — is Frankenstein’s monster that I mentioned seven paragraphs ago. He passes like Magic Johnson, dunks like Dee Brown and rebounds like Charles Barkley. All of those guys who played “when the NBA was actually good,” LeBron is all of them at the same time.

Last year’s NBA Finals was a battle of two complete juggernauts. It was the All-Star Game with the players actually playing hard and trying to win.

We’re in for even more of that this year, and we’ve added Kevin Durant to that mix.

If and when you flip over from a June baseball game to the NBA Finals, I’d recommend your glass be half full in doing so. These guys are mesmerizing.

Mike Pruden is the sports editor at The Sheridan Press.