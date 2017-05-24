Column: Vidalia time

Each year about this time I write about sweet onions. I’ve shared my vidalia onion pie recipe and this year I found another onion recipe to add to your recipe box.

Vidalias capture 62 percent of the sweet onion sales when in season, but other varieties are available all year. Choose firm onions with outer skin that is dry and papery; avoid bruised or sprouting onions. Store in a cool, dark place for up to one month.

• Vidalia — The Granex seed is vidalia when grown in the Vidalia growing region of Georgia.

• Walla Walla Sweet — Grown in Washington state’s Walla Walla County. A French soldier brought seeds from Italy to the region and started a cooperative in 1916.

• Bermuda — Grown on the island of Bermuda these onions are not commercially grown much.

• Texas Supersweet — Grano 1015Y seeds produce these onions, Nicknamed “Million Dollar Baby” for the time and money Texas A&M University spent developing them.

• Sweet Imperial — Grown in California’s Imperial Valley.

• Oso Sweet — This onion has one-third more sugar than other sweet onions. Grown in Chile and Texas.

Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce

Use on pulled pork or chicken and burgers instead of plain ketchup.

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 medium sweet onions (about 1 pound) preferably Vidalia, grated

2 1/2 cups ketchup

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

Pinch of cayenne pepper, or to taste

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring often, until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add ketchup, vinegar, honey, lemon juice, Worcestershire, mustard, pepper and cayenne. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a low simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes.

Makes 4 cups sauce.

(Source: Eating Well)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.