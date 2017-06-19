COLUMN: Despite DNF, mountain didn’t win

After six months of dedicating myself to training, preparing for the Bighorn Trail Run last weekend, I’m feeling what about half the runners that set out Saturday are feeling; the bitter taste of a DNF on my pristine race record.

I missed the cutoff at Dry Fork, nearly 35 miles into the course, by about 15 minutes.

Anyone who ran Saturday, or talked to someone who ran Saturday, knows the awful conditions of the trail near the Jaws Trailhead, with about 15 miles of deep, slick, engulfing mud. This is where I lost time.

Even though I didn’t finish, there were actually moments during the run that I’m really proud of. These are either times where I persevered or when the actions of others made me proud to be a runner.

I started the run with one of my running partners, Jessica Wagner. She, Mike Horner and I have been training together since January and call ourselves Back of the Pack Trail Runners.

I was determined to start and finish with Jessica, but eventually she put her foot down and told me I needed to run ahead. She said I needed to do whatever it took to finish, including leaving her.

If she hadn’t done that, I wouldn’t have gotten as far as I did.

I’ve always heard that running is more mental than physical, and I’ve believed it and thought I lived through it firsthand; but I realized Saturday that I have never actually experienced what that means.

After leaving Dry Fork without time to fill my water or eat, I started the 3.5-mile climb on The Wall to Bear Camp focusing on time.

I hadn’t eaten, was dizzy, dehydrated and physically exhausted. Without water, when I finally did try to swallow food it wouldn’t go anywhere. It stayed in my mouth, and a couple of times I had to spit it out.

I thought I was going to pass out, and a large part of me wanted to give in to that. For the first time in my life, giving up was more appealing than a victory.

Then I thought of my mom. My mom who flew here from Albany, New York, to cheer me on, was sitting at Dry Fork waiting for me. It broke my heart to think of her sitting there and me never coming up the hill.

Thinking of her kept my feet moving; when I was hunched over using my hands and feet to climb, grabbing onto trees and shrubs and anything I could to help get me up that hill, I thought of seeing my mom.

During the climb, runners I had passed started passing me. As they did they’d ask if I was OK or offer words of encouragement.

One runner stopped and got my sandwich out of my pack for me. In a race where every minute counts and we are holding on by the skin of our teeth, this is a huge deal, and I can’t express how thankful I am. It’s these people and moments that make me proud to be part of the running community.

When I got to Bear Camp my mouth was so dry I couldn’t speak. Eventually a volunteer got to me, refilled my pack with water and GU Hydration. I stopped long enough to drink and finish my sandwich.

It was an instant cure. I was off and feeling pretty good again.

It was between Bear Camp and Cow Camp aid stations that I caught up to Mike. He’s much faster than Jessica and I, so I was surprised to see him but welcomed the friendly face.

Mike had twisted his knee earlier in the race and was now walking. We made it to Cow Camp and had an hour and a half to go the 7 miles to Dry Fork.

We finished the first 3 in about a half hour, no problem. I truly thought we were going to make it to Dry Fork and finish.

Mike had been moving at a fast walk, closer to my jog, and pacing me for about 6 miles when he stopped and said he couldn’t keep the speed any longer and that I should run ahead.

I found out later that after I was out of sight, Mike lay down and let out a scream of pain. He had endured his injury for as long as he could, trying to get me to that finish line.

My watch clicked to 3 p.m., the Dry Fork cutoff time, as I started the last climb to Dry Fork aid station. I didn’t make it.

As I approached the top, my mom came running down the hill and I broke into tears. I couldn’t do it; I couldn’t finish for her.

Since the race, I’ve been focusing on everything I could have done in those first miles that would have put me at Dry Fork by the cutoff, and I’m not going to lie, it’s been a hard couple of days.

I know I’m far from the only person feeling the sting of a DNF. But what I learned about myself and the camaraderie of the runners is something I hope everyone is able to take away from Saturday’s run.

The mountain didn’t win Saturday because mentally we didn’t give in. And while Saturday I was cursing the Bighorns, saying I’d never step foot on that course again, today all I have to say is: I’ll see you next year.