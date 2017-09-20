Coe-Kirkham 2nd, Broncs 3rd at 4A state tournament

SHERIDAN — Kirby Coe-Kirkham came roaring back on day two of the 4A state golf tournament, shooting a Tuesday-best 71. But his comeback fell just short of the top spot at the two-day event, as Cheyenne East’s Blake Danni shot a 73 to hold on and take a one-stroke victory.

Danni, who led by three strokes after the first day, shot a 70-73 to finish with a 143. Coe-Kirkham added his 71 to a day-one score of 73 to finish at 144.

It was Coe-Kirkham’s third-straight second-place finish at the state tournament.

Coe-Kirkham’s score helped the Sheridan High School boys golf team climb to a third-place team finish at the tournament in Evanston. The Broncs finished with a 665, tied with Cheyenne Central. Sheridan won a playoff hole to secure third place.

Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne East also went into a playoff hole Tuesday, battling for the state title. East shot a 311 on the second day, compared to a 314 from KW, to force the playoff, but Kelly Walsh won the extra golf to win the state championship.

Sheridan’s Noah Erickson also had a strong second round and was able to climb a bit on the individual leaderboard. After an 86 Monday, he scored an 81 Tuesday to finish at 167, tied for 14th. Nathan Roma also bested his first-round score by 10 strokes, shooting 94-84 to finish 31st at 178.

Drew Mavrakis and Brayden James had a bit tougher second round but still hung on for top-40 finishes out of 68 total 4A golfers. Mavrakis shot a 94 Tuesday to finish at 181 and 34th place. James shot a 99, tying him for 38th place at 188.

The Sheridan girls had just two varsity golfers, so no team score was tallied, but Abby James and Hanna Detmer finished in the top 20 in Evanston. Thirty-nine girls golfers competed.

James remained consistent and dropped one stroke from her day-one 103, finishing with a 205 at the tournament. She ended just outside the top 10, placing 13th.

Detmer shot a 109 Tuesday after a first-day 106, giving her a 215 total and a tie for 18th place.

Kelly Walsh’s Jacelyn Olson went 82-82 to finish with a 164 and a state title. She bested teammate Barrett Lloyd and Cheyenne East’s Alexis Cornell by six strokes.

Kelly Walsh soared to a team championship with a 506 total score. Natrona finished second with a 561, and Evanston was third at 572.