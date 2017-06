Co-ed softball tournament set for weekend

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Softball Association will host the second annual co-ed softball tournament June 9-11 at Sheridan College.

The event will raise money for the new softball fields planned for the Doubleday Sports Complex.

Games will begin Friday and go through Sunday morning, if needed.

The event will include a beer garden, home run derby, prizes and food.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.