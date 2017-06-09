Clearmont to celebrate 125th birthday

SHERIDAN — Clearmont will celebrate its 125th birthday this year with homemade cupcakes and ice cream, a parade and activities starting at 7 a.m. Saturday and going until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Clearmont Days, after skipping a year due to road construction, will make its appearance just in time for the town’s 125th birthday celebration.

A full schedule of events starts with the fire district’s open house and pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and runs until the last song at the street dance at 1 a.m. the next morning.

“Back in 1915 is when they had their very first Clearmont Days,” said Clearmont Town Clerk Krysti Dycus.

The last two years, city engineers worked on street projects into the summer months, making it nearly impossible to host Clearmont Days. Dycus remained determined to host the celebration this year.

“We have street projects going on this summer, but (we) told engineers they couldn’t work until June 11,” Dycus said.

The usual Dash and Splash triathlon will surpass the high waters of Thompson Creek and instead just include a 5K run and 10K bike ride starting at 9 a.m.

Terrill Foster, well-established in the Clearmont Historical Society, headed up the setup and events taking place at the Clearmont Historical Center. Birthday cupcakes and homemade ice cream from her daughter and son-in-law will be served at 1 p.m. during the potluck lunch and live music by Midnight Special.

Foster shared a list of 14 members of the Clearmont Days committee who scheduled different events during the day. Children and adult games will follow lunch, accompanied by the live music of Hate to Feel. Free award-winning chili will be served starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Historical Center will host a raffle for four gift baskets and, to support local ambulance, a 50/50 raffle will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Clearmont Center open house includes exhibits and a museum in the back of the center with two new books released titled “Clearmont: It Takes More Than a Railroad” and “Clearmont, Wyoming: Establishing a Modern Community.” Both books are $20 and will be available for purchase at the center.

It takes more than Dycus and Foster to put together a 18-hour day including three meals and endless activities.

“We have quite a committee,” Foster said. “We meet every other week at the town hall with (Dycus) being the chairman and getting everything organized and finding what people are going to do.”

The parade, Foster’s favorite event, begins at 10 a.m. and will feature a float of Pioneer Women, or women over 70 years old. Sandy Hirz hand-crafted sashes for the women. The Clearmont Women’s Club, which started back in 1920, just five years after the birth of Clearmont Days, will also have a float. The parade is being directed by Wade Duncan.

While Foster does not expect 700 people to show up like they did in 1992, she anticipates a fun day and great crowd.