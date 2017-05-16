Clearmont plans for reduced budget in next fiscal year

CLEARMONT — The town of Clearmont will have fewer dollars to work with in the coming fiscal year.

The Clearmont Town Council approved a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2018 that projected $1,122,734 in total operating revenues. This is a $166,066 — or nearly 13 percent — drop from the current year’s budget.

Sales and use tax revenues are budgeted to drop approximately $1,800 and the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax revenues are projected to be down by almost $2,000 in FY2018.

The budget also predicts significant decline in revenues via the Capital Facilities Taxes, mineral royalty grants and drinking water state revolving funds.

However, Mayor Chris Schock said declining revenues from the state should not have a significant impact on operations. He said the town will continue to provide the services it does now.

“We are just going to have to tighten our belts to provide those services,” Schock said.

In other business:

• The council tabled a resolution that would implement a utility assistance program.

• Bids for two projects were awarded. Included were Wyoming Earthmoving Corp. in the amount of $29,497 for the Clearmont Landfill closure project and Simon Contractors in the amount of $165,225.50 for the Canal Street waterline project.

• Schock thanked outgoing Sheridan County Sheriff Dave Hofmeier for his services. “To his testament, if a sheriff is doing his job, it’s like a referee on a basketball court — you don’t notice them,” Schock said jokingly.