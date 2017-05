Clearmont Community Church to host youth event

CLEARMONT — The Clearmont Community Church will host a free youth event Thursday from 6-9 p.m.

The event will feature CCM recording artist Lybecker and an “Ultimate Cow Tongue” Tournament. Free food will be provided.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a canned food item for the Clearmont Food Pantry.

For more information see the church website, www.clearmontchurch.com, or call Shane at 307-851-1049.