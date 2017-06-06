Class of 2017 most decorated in Big Horn history

BIG HORN — It came down to one race. The 4×400-meter relay was the final event at the 2017 Wyoming 2A state track and field meet, which would tie a bow on the entire 2016-17 athletics season and the entire careers of a number of student-athletes.

For the Big Horn Lady Rams, it would be a race that defined a program. If the Lady Rams could hold off the Big Piney Lady Punchers, they’d claim their third-straight state track title.

More than the third championship in as many years, the title would be the seventh championship — in all sports — won by Big Horn High School over a four-year stretch.

So, when the Lady Rams crossed the finish line 1.39 seconds faster than Big Piney, the Big Horn class of 2017 became the most decorated in school history.

“There were a few tears,” senior Emily Blaney said, describing the scene after winning the track championship. “A lot of us were really excited since the race was so intense. It just creates a whole other feeling to sports when you succeed.”

Success came early and often for the class of 2017. The first state championship came in 2013 — freshmen season for the Rams — when the team took home the state football title just a few months after their careers began at BHHS. They’d add another football title in 2016 as seniors.

“It just kind of starts and ends with football for me,” Colton Bates said. “Freshman year, came in with the same amount of seniors — seven of us — we were just watching those guys every day. We learned what they’d do, start to work hard and just develop a routine. Then, by senior year, you realize you’re the guy now.”

Along with the two book-ended football titles, Big Horn won three in girls track and field, one in girls basketball in 2017 and one in girls golf in 2015. Three state titles during their senior seasons tied for the most by any school in the state during the 2016-17 school year.

Michael McGuire was the head coach on three of those teams — football and girls basketball — and attributes the commitment from that first day as freshmen to the success during the historic four-year stretch.

“They were never scared to work,” McGuire said. “Some of them early in their careers had injuries and battled back, did everything they could to make themselves better so they could perform when they got to be juniors and seniors.”

The work ethic spoke for itself. The Rams and Lady Rams were bigger, faster and stronger than most of their inferior foes. A Colton Williams 86-yard touchdown run; an Emily Blaney pass for an Abby Buckingham layup; a Chris Alzheimer heave of a shot put — the athletes shined in the spotlight on the big stage.

But they always made sure to squeeze everybody into that spotlight.

“They didn’t want to let each other down,” McGuire said of the senior class.

“We can all count on each other, as far as being a friend and being there if someone needs it,” Bates added.

Along with the seven championships, the class of 2017 set a school record with more than $2 million in scholarships for their collective pursuit of education at the next level. Many of those students will also play sports in college. It all came down to an understanding and appreciation for the results hard work can bring in all aspects of life.

“It really comes down to all the support we have from our coaches and how committed they are to helping us succeed in everything we do,” Blaney said.

“And the support within each other has helped us go even farther,” Blaney added.

The class of 2011 took home six championships during its four-year span, three of which came in volleyball as Big Horn continues to stretch its various dynasties across the board.

But the 2017 Rams went out the way they came in, with a state championship, and no other class can point to as many banners in the gym at Big Horn High School and say, “I was there.”

“It’s pretty cool that we were able to do what we did as a class,” Bates said. “The commitment level, the want and need for competition, I think that just kind of set us apart.”

The biggest contribution the class of 2017 may have to Big Horn athletics could be coming up behind them. Bates hopes he and his classmates set a standard for success just as the classes before his did.

Blaney’s advice was simple.

“It’s just really important to have fun,” she said. “That’s where you’ll feel more comfortable and do your best.”

If Blaney’s mindset was the key to success for the class of 2017’s student-athletes, they had a heck of a lot of fun. Seven banners worth.

This story was part of The Sheridan Press’ 2017 graduation special section.