Civil Air Patrol to recognize 2 cadets

SHERIDAN — The Civil Air Patrol Cloud Peak Squadron will host a program to recognize two local cadets — Don Coletta and Brent Miller.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Historic Sheridan Inn.

Family, friends and guests are invited to attend, and are asked to wear semi-formal attire.

The event will include cake, snacks and a short congratulatory program for the cadets.

The Historic Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.