City water rate increases proposed

SHERIDAN — After a year without rate increases in water and sewer funds within the city, utilities director Dan Roberts suggested slight rate increases starting Oct. 1 to match the federal fiscal year.

“I’m recommending a very modest 2 percent rate increase to keep things moving in a healthy direction for the water fund,” Roberts said.

The 2 percent recommended increase would raise the average residential bill by $0.57, based on 900 cubic feet of usage per month.

The city did not impose increases in water, sewer or solid waste fees in 2017, but in 2016 made a 1.23 percent increase in water and a 3 percent increase for sewer fees.

The city implemented increases in solid waste fees between 2012 and 2013.

Roberts said with the modest increase, the department plans to retire some of its debt.

Roberts suggested a 2.75 percent increase in sewer rates, translating to a $0.50 increase on the average bill, based on 500 cubic feet of usage per month.

“This won’t affect SAWS (Sheridan Area Water Supply), it’s totally just a city-recommended adjustment,” Roberts said.

Solid waste rates will increase for residential collection by 2.5 percent, or $0.45 on the monthly bill. Commercial collection will increase by 2.5 percent, or $2.11 monthly based on a 2-yard container collected once per week. The proposed landfill tipping fee increases the current fee by 3.5 percent, or $4.

The rate adjustments come before a proposed water study set to start and finish before the fall season, to which Councilor Rich Bridger expressed concern. The water study reviews the city of Sheridan’s rates in comparison to surrounding areas and defines any anticipated rate adjustments going forward for the city.

“Would it be wise to do this study first and then (adjust the rates)?” Bridger asked.

Roberts said he used the water model himself to calculate necessary rates, putting in a “tremendous amount of work” into the suggested rate increases.

“We have an existing financial plan and water model,” Roberts said.

The study serves as a double check for the city to validate Roberts calculations.

“I think there’s real opportunities to look at our plant investment fees and where our plant investment fees are specifically and even our long-term capital improvement projects,” public works director Nic Bateson said.

Bateson said the large annexation areas north and west of town will bring in new infrastructure, making the study imperative to establish acceptable plant investment fees to support that development and infrastructure.

Council President Jesus Rios said while during the current budget meeting they were not debating the rate increase, he would like to see how the new meter replacements would affect the rate increases going forward.

“That will have a direct impact on the water fund balance as well, so an analysis being presented with that in mind as well would be helpful to what we’re projecting that on,” Rios said.