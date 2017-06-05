City to fill Planning Commission seat

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is seeking applications to fill a spot on the city’s Planning Commission.

The term of appointment is three years. Interested individuals should send a brief biography and cover letter to the mayor’s office either via email at cainslie@sheridanwy.net or by mail to Mayor Roger Miller, City Hall, PO Box 848, Sheridan, WY 82801.

The Planning Commission reviews land development proposals within city limits, and makes recommendations to the Sheridan City Council regarding approval.

The commission is guided by existing planning documents adopted by the city council and city code. The Planning Commission is also responsible for overseeing the preparation and update of the Comprehensive Plan and other long-range planning documents. The commission receives administrative support from city staff.

The Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Monday of every month at 7 p.m.

Total monthly commitment for meetings, work sessions and packet review averages about five to six hours.