City suggests possible traffic changes from Scott Street study

SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan’s interim public works director Lane Thompson pulled December 2016 project archives to address with council during its study session Monday. A traffic study of Scott Street intersections, including Loucks Street, Grinnell Plaza and Brundage Street, discovered traffic issues with possible low-budget solutions to help with traffic flow. The study results, conducted in 2014 and 2015, came together in December 2016.

Scott and Brundage

The intersection of Scott and Brundage Streets identified excessive traffic going east- and west-bound on Brundage Street during peak hours of travel.

The study uses letter grades similar to schools, with A being the best and F being the worst. Both east- and west-bound travel on Brundage received “F” grades. Vehicles traveling westbound on Brundage made 230 right-hand turns during the peak hours of the day. Because of the higher numbers of vehicles turning right going westbound, Thompson suggested creating a right turn only lane to positively impact drivers.

“Those 230 cars a day can turn right and not have to wait for the guys going left or straight,” Thompson told council. “You notice that cuts down the wait time to 11.6 seconds as opposed to upwards of 80.5 seconds. It’s the biggest bang for the buck without affecting all the cars that travel Scott Street.”

Thompson said this simple fix would impact many and cost little.

“Brundage Street I think’s a no-brainer,” Thompson said. “It makes a lot of sense; we can make an improvement for a large amount of traffic with very little money and effort.”

Scott and Loucks

The study of the now four-way intersection at Scott and Loucks Streets indicated high volumes of pedestrian traffic, as well as vehicular traffic. In the memo to the mayor and council, Thompson suggested keeping the intersection a four-way stop.

The study indicated the intersection operates at a grade-A level. Making the area a two-way stop reduced the grade to a B or C.

Scott and Grinnell

With hopes to keep downtown Sheridan a pedestrian-friendly area, Thompson wanted to continue studies for the Scott-Grinnell intersection in particular.

“Some of our goals is to have this very walkable downtown,” Thompson said. “I think pedestrians, as Whitney continues to develop, pedestrians will drive this more than traffic ever will.”

The memo said the city of Sheridan has worked to support a healthy downtown and promote infill development. Thompson suggested the idea of including a temporary four-way stop at the intersection to see how well it did with improving the traffic grade on Grinnell Plaza from a B to an A. The study indicated that, currently, Scott Street is graded A and Grinnell Street is graded B. Introducing a four-way stop, which could be implemented quickly and monitored during the summer months, would potentially switch the two grades.

Council members addressed an additional concern of turning right onto Scott Street going westbound on Grinnell. Parking along Scott Street in the area has been an issue in the past for some of the council members. They suggested looking more into the parking situation along that section of the street to better improve visibility for vehicles.

Thompson said he would like to continue studying that particular intersection next summer. City code gives power to the mayor to make decisions on these types of road tests.

“This is more of just an informational thing and a little bit of a question of how mayor and council would like me to move forward with this,” Thompson said. “In the past, it’s always been the mayor and/or his designee, which fell to the city engineer.”