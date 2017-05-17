City now accepting passport applications

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan has announced that it now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

“Our organization is committed to offering services that are beneficial to our community, and as the only certified application acceptance facility in Sheridan, we are excited to provide a convenient and efficient process for citizens to obtain their U.S. passport,” said Christie Lee, customer service supervisor for the city of Sheridan.

U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports at customer service on the first floor of city hall, located at 55 Grinnell Plaza, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants will be required to bring their driver’s license or other government-issued photo ID as well as a certified birth certificate and an official color passport photo, which can be obtained at several locations in Sheridan.

For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other passport and international travel information, see travel.state.gov.