City looks to adjust purchasing methods

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council will look to adopt either an ordinance or resolution laying out procurement and purchasing initiatives for the city and its vendors at its first August meeting.

Jim O’Neal, a consultant out of Colorado briefed council members and Mayor Roger Miller on the details of the initiatives during Monday’s study session.

“We’ve got, within the policy coming to you later which we now have a draft of, the federal single audit procurement piece is imbedded within the overall new city procurement policy,” Sheridan’s finance and administrative director Jim Harmon said.

The biggest transition for the city will be purchasing or procurement cards, or P-cards, that allow members of the city to make purchases without the extensive paperwork.

“They’re similar to a credit card, but they’re different,” O’Neal said. “There a small-purchase payment method, so instead of using say your eReg, you would use your purchasing card. There’s more transparency than other small purchasing methods.”

The city currently uses the eReg system to complete purchases. O’Neal said Harmon, with the P-cards, will be able to provide a detailed list of purchases, rather than just a list of spent monies.

“You receive reporting by individual category spending, by vendor,” O’Neal said.

“One thing the vendors like about it is, just like your own credit card, you walk in, present it to the vendor and the vendor is paid the next day or however they process their credit card transactions.”

O’Neal said it’s more secure than a normal small purchase method, as the card includes built-in fraud protection. Regulations may also be set for card holders including maximum purchase amounts, emergency cards for department heads and no cash advances or alcohol purchases for card holders.

The cards will also accumulate rebate opportunities through the current Wyoming contract with UMB Bank.

“Anyone that’s on the contract, their purchasing dollars go toward the level of rebate,” O’Neal said. “Sheridan, I don’t think it would be too far of a stretch in a year after getting cards out into people’s hands, you could be making most of your small purchases on a P-card and get that level up to $5 million, while the state’s spending maybe $40 million, you would get that $5 million rebate on the $40 million level, so you’d get a few more percentage points.”

O’Neal said in his experience with the city of Fort Collins, Colorado, the rebates started small and built up over time, earning significant dollars. Those rebate funds translate into more funding for projects in Sheridan.

Harmon said he did not want department cards, but wanted cards in the hands of each council member.

City administrator Mark Collins told council members city staff wanted to bring the proposal to the group at the earliest opportunity, allowing mayor and council to review the initiatives and put it into practice as soon as possible. The P-card opportunity includes three main objectives.

“One is, we want to reinforce the fact that we’re going to buy local, and we want to make sure that that’s up front and it’s reinforced through all the documentation that we do,” Collins said. “Secondly, we want to see efficiencies because we feel like they’re out there and there’s that opportunity to see just that. Thirdly, we want to see savings because we think we can do that as well.”

Collins said after Miller and council come back with adjustments and suggestions for cleaning up the initiatives, a draft resolution will be created.

Collins estimated the final resolution to come before mayor and council in August.