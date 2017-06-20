City has high hopes for tax revenues

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved the final appropriation adjustments for fiscal years 2017 and 2018, with slight adjustments for both years. FY2017 saw total adjustments of $8.5 million between the general, special revenue, enterprise and debt service funds. The FY2018 total budget for all city funds is at $40,295,491.

“This is going to be a balanced budget,” city administrator Mark Collins said. “It is by law required that we as a local municipality provide a balanced budget to you.”

Collins said the current FY18 budget, which begins July 1, has a general fund reserve of 21 percent and is expected to increase to 26 percent at the end of FY18.

City staff is optimistic about the upcoming fiscal year, expecting a 5.3 percent increase in sales and use tax collections.

“I think what we’ve seen around the community in the last few weeks it’s very optimistic and very positive, and we hope to see this trend continue into the next fiscal year,” Collins said, while also noting the need to make adjustments mid-year if numbers don’t come out as expected.

Sales and use tax collections, administrative fee scheduling, police department remodel loan repayment and the analysis and water/wastewater rate study all will contribute to an increase of 10.3 percent in general fund revenues in FY18

The FY18 budget also includes $250,000 allocated to help keep the Critical Air Service Team afloat and in service.

In light of the fiscal climate, no new positions are anticipated and city employees will not see merit increases in the upcoming fiscal year.

The only increase in employee salaries comes from the addition of Sheridan Travel and Tourism personnel as full-time employees with benefits. Reductions in the budget occurred in travel and training and office supply.

“The line item budgets for travel and training will decrease 22 percent in FY18 with more of an emphasis on going local with our training and some more online training,” Collins said. “We anticipate with the city’s new purchasing and procurement policy that we’re going to see, at a minimum, a 9 percent decrease in savings and efficiencies in terms of office supply budgets.”

Councilman Thayer Shafer said he hopes the optimism regarding the sales and use tax revenues hold throughout the year.

“We need to be prepared in case it doesn’t materialize to revise this and we all know that,” Shafer said.

Councilman Alex Lee cast a no vote with explanations.

“One, the sales tax forecast and the general fund revenues increase are pretty aggressive,” Lee said. “Over the last four years, three years, we’ve budgeted for down budgets revenues and I don’t have anything of concrete to substantiate that we’re going to see a twofold increase the opposite direction.”

Lee said he hopes the staff projections are accurate.

“The second reason why I’m going to be a no vote on this budget is because for the first time in seven years that I’ve been on city council, we have a situation in which we have a budget before us in which not every one of the good employees that works at the city, that works their tails off, puts in overtime, literally sometimes in the trench has an opportunity to get a merit raise,” Lee said. “And there were some folks that were given that raise, that opportunity.”

Mayor Roger Miller responded to Lee saying if the uptick remains, he and Collins will revisit raises and examine if they are feasible.