City focuses on economic growth, partnerships

SHERIDAN — Even with the slew of current projects Sheridan has underway, city officials continue to think ahead with upcoming planning agreements and ordinances. Within the next two months, Mayor Roger Miller and the Sheridan City Council will have an ordinance, a large subdivision agreement and a land use plan on their schedules to approve for economic growth in Sheridan.

Electronic signs

City of Sheridan planning and economic development director Robert Briggs will present a draft of the electronic sign ordinance to council May 15. Briggs and other employees of the city hosted three public open houses to hear thoughts from business owners and residents about the electronic signs.

Briggs said although only 37 citizens signed in, around 45 or 50 people attended the meetings. In addition, citizens returned 40 questionnaires discussing their preferences.

More than half stated that they thought it very important to allow electronic signs in Sheridan, but 94 percent of those residents said there should be special regulations for the downtown area.

Fifty percent of the group also said no to allowing electronic signs in residential areas; 82 percent said special regulations should be imposed for the interstate as well.

Growth Alliance

Briggs said Sheridan received the largest planning grant ever from the Wyoming Business Council in part due to the North East Wyoming Growth Alliance formed between Sheridan, Gillette and Buffalo to help market the area to large businesses. The first year’s funding totaled $138,000, with Sheridan allocating $50,000 of those funds.

The group accomplished common branding and marketing materials, development of a regional website and site database and four regional conferences. Sheridan also received two site tours for potential businesses coming into the area. The 2018 budget decreased 8 percent from the first year’s budget.

“We quickly recognized that we cannot expect to fund this initiative at the same level that we did for the last fiscal year,” Briggs said. “We’ve done what we can to streamline the budget.”

The city of Sheridan will now contribute $46,000 for the upcoming year coming from Optional One-Cent Sales Tax and general funds.

“I think the level of (commitment) we’re making is appropriate to our effort,” Councilor Jesus Rios said.

Morrison Ranch

City Council’s June meeting will include the Morrison Ranch subdivision agreement for phase one of the project. Morrison Ranch, with planned unit development spanning 94.52 acres, abuts the Sheridan County Airport and Goose Valley Fire Department.

“It’s a relatively large development by Sheridan standards,” Briggs said.

The areas of development include mixed commercial and residential use, high density residential (5-15 units per acre), medium density (3-8 units per acre) and low density residential (2-6 units per acre).

The first phase of the subdivision, totaling 35.05 acres, was approved in 2009, reaffirmed in 2011 and is expected to go in front of Miller and council again in June.

JPA Plan

The Joint Planning Area Land Use Plan combines efforts of county and city entities to better plan ahead for development projects. Both entities worked on the plan gradually since 2009, but will look to adopt the completed plan after review from the city planning and county planning and zoning commissions. The two commissions will present recommendations to both the Sheridan City Council and the Board of County Commissioners, which will then take action on the plan.