City examines rates for water, sewer, building

SHERIDAN — City employees presented tentative rate adjustments for water, sewer, solid waste and building fees to Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller and the Sheridan City Council during Monday’s study session.

Utilities director Dan Roberts proposed a 2 percent rate increase for water, 2.75 percent increase for wastewater or sewer, 2.5 percent increases for both residential and commercial solid waste collections and a 3.5 percent increase for landfill tipping.

The increase in sewer rates will remain at 2.75 percent for the first three years, then will drop down to a 2 percent increase annually.

Roberts will present the increases again at the June 19 council meeting for consideration through Resolution 22-17. If the resolution passes through council, the rate adjustments will begin Aug. 1, 2017.

The city last adjusted the building permit resolution and fees in January 2009. City engineer Lane Thompson and his staff worked to consolidate the resolution.

“Our goal is to make sure our changes and how that valuation is determined is very transparent and predictable,” Thompson said to Miller and council.

In addition to this year’s adjustments and clean-up of the resolution, Thompson included an annual review of the resolution so another seven years do not go by before reviewing building permit fees.

Thompson and staff combined residential new/add/alter fee valuations and removed residential garage with electrical valuations from the 2009 resolution. Sheridan sits on the middle to higher end of permit fees in relation to other cities in Wyoming. For a building with a valuation of $350,000, permit fees cost $5,800. Jackson has the highest fees, which for the $350,000 building would be $8,868.40. Gillette sits at the lowest at $700 for the a building of the same value.

“The building official went out and did that one-on-one with many of the general contractors,” Thompson said. “Their main comment on the building fees were that they could be inconsistent. They weren’t sure what that fee was going to come in at.”

The building permit fee resolution will go before council for consideration June 19 meeting and, if passed, will take effect July 1.