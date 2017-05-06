City digs into lengthy list of projects

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan looks to tackle 17 projects, improvements and reconstruction projects in the upcoming summer season that include street maintenance and the North Sheridan Interchange. So, if you’re trying to get around town this summer, you may want to be aware of the projects and plan alternative routes in some situations.

Rotomill and overlay

Typically, rotomill and overlay projects include concrete repairs, hydrant replacements and resurfacing all in one area of Sheridan. In order to expedite future rotomill and overlay projects, the city plans to replace hydrants, curbs, gutters and sidewalk ramps in preparation for resurfacing next year.

“That way next year, we’ll be able to hit a larger area and probably get better bids for a larger quantity of rotomill and overlay,” said Nic Bateson, city of Sheridan public works director.

Resurfacing looks like a new road to those driving on it, but actually only replaces the top few inches of the road.

“You go in and you grind off the surface of the road, usually a couple inches or more,” city operations superintendent Mathers Heuck said. “Then you come back and pave it and then it’s like a brand new road.”

The first half of the project costs approximately $100,000. Funding for the entire project will come out of the Water Fund, Public Benefit and Optional One-Cent funds for a total of $635,000.

Paving projects

Bateson said the main paving projects for this season include crews filling in utility cuts that were made when underground utilities were installed this winter.

“We also have several areas that have been identified where the potholes have maybe grown more than what I would define as a pothole,” Bateson said. “It’s more of a real street repair project. There’s some areas in town where we’ll actually cut that out and do a new lift in there just to make sure it lasts.”

The city of Sheridan owns a small batch plant that was fired up on May 1 and will be ready for use once it is up to temperature.

North Sheridan Interchange

While the completion timeline for the North Sheridan Interchange project stretches to 2019, crews continue to work on the interchange itself.

“The contractors and WYDOT and the city are working together on actually ideas to expedite the schedule,” Bateson said.

Bateson said the expedited schedule could translate into completion of the interstate construction nearly a year in advance, allowing them to start in on the North Main Street aspect of the project ahead of time.

Holloway Avenue

The Holloway Avenue project began Aug. 15, 2016, and has a planned completion date of June 30. In a joint effort between the city and Sheridan County, Holloway Avenue will receive a new storm drainage system and new outfall structure because of drainage concerns due to partial flooding in the past in that area. The newly paved street will be 39 feet wide and will allow for parking on both sides of the street. The pavement will reduce dust and the maintenance of a gravel road.

West Works Street

“This is mainly a water supply project,” Bateson said.

Crews will put in 3,250 feet of 8-inch PVC water main, replacing some existing pipes, upsizing several lines and connecting dead ends in the water system in that area.

“It will improve the water quality, it will reduce the amount of maintenance we’re having to have in this area, upsize lines and improve fire flows,” Bateson said.

Fifth Street

This section of the city of Sheridan will see several project completions throughout the season. The Fifth Street pathway underpass should be done by May 22 with a ribbon cutting scheduled for May 24 at 4 p.m. Phase one of three for the park improvements along Fifth Street include widening the entrance to the park, constructing the parking lot base, relocating overhead power lines, adding pathway access, planting trees and fencing.

West Fifth Street landscaping improvements will include installations of a split rail fence, trees, shrub beds, dryland grass seed and irrigation lines for the trees and shrub beds. Installation starts May 8, with a completion date of July 8.

The Fifth Street and East Ridge Road intersection will see an extension of a water main north under Fifth Street with a 16-inch PVC pipe. The project will begin July 24 and end Aug. 23.

Kendrick Park

The first phase of the Kendrick Park master plan begins June 7, separating the road into a pathway for pedestrians and a two-way street for vehicles.

This part of the project will also increase parking along the road. Completion is scheduled for July 21.

In addition, the Kendrick Golf Course will complete phase one of tee box upgrades by Aug. 25, starting July 5 with replacing tee boxes on holes 1, 2, 9 and 6.

“We’re going to chip away at four tee boxes a season,” Bateson said. “That’s what funding allows and it’s less impact to the golf course play.”

Top it off

Cracks and spalling of concrete along visible portions of a 4-million-gallon tank filled with the city’s water supply needed more than just the hole-patching repairs that water plant staff did the past three to four years.

The project, which creates a new concrete lid for the tank, started Nov. 14, 2016, and is expected to be completed by June 1.

Emergency generator

In light of recent power outages and to remain in compliance with the Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, the existing generator for the waste water treatment plant for the city must be replaced. The replacement and project costs total $500,000, with funding coming from the sewer fund, a mineral royalty grant and a clean water state revolving fund loan with a 2.5 percent interest rate for 20 years.

Adams Ranch

A pathway extension at Adams Ranch in Sheridan begins at Dome Loop, runs south through the Adams Ranch property, continues south crossing Woodland Park Road and finishes at Fleming Boulevard.

“Woodland (Park Elementary) School is actually the last school that is not connected to our pathway system,” Bateson said.

Although WYDOT plans to widen Highway 87 in 2020, the city has continued conversations with the state to avoid taking out the pathway extension with that construction project.