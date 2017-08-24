City council seeks feedback on liquor license fee increase

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council began the process of reviewing bar and grill liquor license fees during its Monday meeting, passing the ordinance on first reading with a promise of further discussion ahead.

“I would encourage the public to reach out to the council and share with us their thoughts,” Councilman Alex Lee said. “This is a change in the way the city has approached this as far as a fee structure this size.”

Councilman Jesus Rios agreed with Lee, saying he would greatly reduce the amount the city is currently proposing through the ordinance.

“I would rather that we’re spurring on growth rather than weeding anybody out and inhibiting opportunities,” Rios said.

State Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, helped sponsor the bill headed up by Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, during the last legislative session that issued additional bar and grill liquor licenses to cities and towns around Wyoming. Kinskey said initially the bill issued more to each city, giving Sheridan around four or five new licenses. A liquor dealer lobbyist convinced legislators to decrease the number of licenses.

The two new bar and grill licenses brings Sheridan’s total to six, with Powder River Pizza, Frackelton’s, Open Range and Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House holding the four current licenses. The four license holders did and will continue to pay $1,500 in fees for the license, even if the city passes the proposed ordinance on all three readings.

Any business looking to acquire the two new bar and grill liquor licenses would, as the ordinance stands after first reading, have to pay $10,500 in fees the first year, $3,000 the second year and $1,500 the third and every year following.

“I’d be interested in hearing from public, especially those interested in the bar and grill license,” Lee said. “How does that work out in your business plan? Is the cost of entry so high that it restricts you?”

Kim Love, owner of Frackelton’s, said he’s glad this fee structure wasn’t in effect when he purchased the license, but also doesn’t see the increase as a deterrent to businesses looking to purchase that particular license.

“They have a certain value,” Love told The Sheridan Press. “What the appropriate value is, I guess I don’t know.”

Love said for his business model, the bar and grill liquor license fit best and he wouldn’t have sacrificed that to pay less money to acquire a restaurant license.

“I’m not sure what exactly the right price is,” Love said. “The bar and grill licenses are valuable. I can’t disagree with what the city’s doing.”

Sheridan citizen Bryan Miller, who also serves as the state committeeman for the Sheridan County Republican Party, said the fee structure didn’t make a lot of sense.

“When you’re looking at business and trying to help businesses get established, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me to hit them up front with all the fees to slow them down right at the beginning,” Miller said.

Part of the reasoning behind charging the maximum fee came from direction by the Wyoming Association of Municipalities executive director Rick Kaysen.

“WAM said the legislature is asking us to help out where we can when we can,” Mayor Roger Miller said during the meeting. “This is, I think, one of those opportunities where we may be able to help out where we can.”

Miller also encouraged current owners of the license to reach out and share input with council regarding the new fee structure.

“I’d like to hear from them just to see if they were in favor of a higher or lower fee from the current owners as well,” Miller said.

Council will address the ordinance again on second reading at the next council meeting in September.

“The legislature did not mandate that amount of fee, it’s just part of the whole bill saying that we’re going to give cities and towns greater authority,” Kinskey said. “Local government governs best.”