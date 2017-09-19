Citizens speak out about proposed nondiscrimination resolution

SHERIDAN — Twenty-three citizens shared opinions and others attended to show support for various sides of the debate regarding a nondiscrimination resolution at Sheridan City Council’s meeting Monday.

Mayor Roger Miller addressed the crowd before diving into the meeting’s already full agenda.

“One of the items that some of you may be here for is not on our agenda, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be,” Miller said. “Council could potentially add it to the agenda, but we are more than willing to listen to public comment at the end of the meeting.”

The nondiscrimination resolution was initially presented by Brad Mohrmann and Dawn Sopron at the Aug. 14 council study session. Of the 23 speaking in reference to the proposed resolution Monday, 14 spoke against passing the resolution, seven spoke in favor of the resolution and two expressed no opinion either way, but asked council to recognize the dissension between the two sides in the room.

Of the 14 speaking against the resolution during the public comment period at the end of Monday’s meeting, several indicated they did not support people of different genders using the restroom not affiliated with their birth gender, while others referenced the proposed document as an ordinance.

The actual documentation presented featured a resolution, not an ordinance, that included no language related to bathroom usage based on gender.

City Councilor Kristin Kelly was the only member of council who responded to the outpouring of community members concerned about the proposed resolution.

“I really didn’t think there needed to be a resolution,” Kelly said. “Thank you for convincing me otherwise.”

Kelly reiterated that council was given the resolution, but since its introduction in a study session has not yet been put the issue on an agenda.

“I can’t speak for my fellow councilmen, but I’m going to bring this resolution forward myself,” Kelly said.

Kelly said folks reaching out and quoting statistics from “reputable sources” via email, phone calls and during the council public comment should “be ashamed of yourselves.”

“I thought we lived in a progressive community and by the word progressive, I mean forward thinking,” Kelly said.

Kelly continued, pointing out how misinterpretations of the U.S. Constitution were used in arguments.

“I don’t think churches, health workers, teachers will lose their right to express their views or run their businesses as they choose,” Kelly continued. “News flash: You’re not an island. You don’t get to just do whatever you want when you want. That’s why we have laws.”

Following Kelly’s comment, no other council members chose to speak. The meeting was then adjourned.