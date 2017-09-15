Church to host suicide awareness program

SHERIDAN — First Presbyterian Church will host a SuicideTALK Awareness program Sept. 22.

The program will focus on community awareness skills training. The 90-minute presentation will focus on what you can do to make a difference. The group will examine why people experience thoughts of suicide, encourage open discussions about suicide and attitudes toward it and explore ways people can help to prevent suicide.

The program will take place from 7-8:30 p.m.

Preregistration is requested and can be done by calling 672-1717 or by emailing cjclem@actaccess.net. The cost is $20 per person.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 2121 Colonial Drive.