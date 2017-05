Church to host open house Sunday

SHERIDAN — First United Methodist Church will host a public open house Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will provide an opportunity for the community to tour the church’s new facility.

Cookies and coffee will be served.

For additional information, contact Tracee Davis at 672-9779 or email fumc215@fumcsheridan.org.

First United Methodist Church is located at 215 W. Works St.