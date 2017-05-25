Christmas Stroll button design contest opens

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Stroll Committee has announced the theme “Star of Wonder” for the 2017 Christmas Stroll. With the theme chosen, it is now time for the button design contest to begin.

The contest is open to all Sheridan County students in grades one through six. Entry forms are available at the elementary schools, the Chamber office located at 171 N. Main St. or on the Chamber’s website, www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

This year’s theme was chosen by the committee as a tribute to the original song “We Three Kings” as the lyrics tell the story of the Star of Wonder guiding the Three Kings to “thy perfect light.” The designs for the button are requested to reflect the theme and the winner will be chosen by the committee. The winning artist receives $100 in Chamber Bucks as well as a framed stroll button featuring the winning design.

The deadline for submission of entries is June 9. Entries can be mailed to PO Box 707, Sheridan, WY 82801, or dropped off at the Chamber office.

If you know a student in this age group, encourage them to submit a drawing. Their artwork could be displayed on thousands of buttons and all over the city this Christmas.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 672-2485 or see the Chamber’s website.