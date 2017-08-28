Children spread joy with painted rocks

SHERIDAN — “Why be moody? Shake your booty.”

These are six words on one of the more than 1,000 rocks that will be spread around Sheridan this week, courtesy of Marion Day Care and Learning Center. Each rock has a positive phrase on one side, like “Smile,” or “I love you,” and a link to Marion’s Facebook page on the other side.

Deonn Brown, Marion’s executive director, came up with the idea as a different way of giving back to the community.

When someone finds a rock, Brown said, they should take a picture of it, upload that photo and its location to Marion’s Facebook page, take the rock on their next journey and leave it there, wherever that may be.

“We’re hoping to get them to other countries,” Brown said.

Most of the rocks will be placed near visitor-heavy locations like hotels, museums and the airport.

Brown said the process took a few weeks from start to finish.

The rocks were gathered from around Marion’s building, washed, spray-painted, then decorated by the 68 children who attend the child care center.

The children used oil paint brushes and permanent markers.

Each child designed at least several rocks.

Shayla Kelly, who is 7 years old, said she plans to put one of her rocks with the word “Hope” next to Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

Marion has a world map the kids will put pins into whenever a rock location is uploaded.

Brown said there is no set timeframe for keeping track of the rocks, and hopes people will keep spreading them around the globe.

“Hopefully some go to warm places so they don’t get buried in the snow,” she joked.

Eight-year-old Maya Heide, who designed the “Why be moody?” rock, said her goal was simple.

“If you’re having a bad day or something, it’ll help you,” she said.