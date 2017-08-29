CHAPS team brings medals home from Casper event

SHERIDAN — Seven participants of the CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy program participated in the Special Olympics State Equestrian Games earlier this month.

On Aug. 4, two youth and five adults traveled to Casper to compete for medals in trail class, Western equitation and drill team.

The CHAPS team brought home a total of 10 gold medals and six silver medals. Participating in the games were Chloe Laumann, Matthew Elks-Graham, Rachel Koltiska, Stormie Vigil, Fallyn Ragsdale, Marion Floate and Amber Legerski. Assisting the riders were PATH Certified Instructors Christina Pescatore and Diana Christensen, volunteers Bliss Ragsdale, Sherry Buck, Cindy Trumble, Barb Perry, Carol Christiansen and Executive Director Kristen Marcus.