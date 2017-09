DAYTON — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its next Chamber Coffee on Oct. 3 at 8 a.m.

Join the Chamber at 8 a.m. for an opportunity to network and discuss important issues with the community. The event will take place at the Dayton Community Hall, owned by the Dayton Benefit Club, at 410 Bridge St. For additional information, contact the Chamber at 672-2485.