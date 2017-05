Chamber luncheon to focus on tourism readiness

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The event will include a presentation on tourism readiness by Shawn Parker, executive director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism.

The lunch will take place at the Historic Sheridan Inn.

The cost for lunch is $17 per person.

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.