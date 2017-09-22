FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Cemetery tours to begin Sept. 30

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum will begin offering guided tours of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery on Sept. 30.

Those who attend will have the chance to step back in time and learn about Sheridan County’s history by visiting the final resting places of Sheridan County’s best and worst.

The tours will be offered at 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. 

Space is limited for each tour and tickets are $7 apiece. Tickets can be purchased at the museum, located at 850 Sibley Circle.

