Cadets first to earn Spaatz award in decades

SHERIDAN — For the first time in more than 30 years, not one but two Wyoming cadets received the General Carl A. Spaatz Award, the Civil Air Patrol’s highest cadet honor.

Cadet Cols. Brent Miller and Don Coletta of the Cloud Peak Composite Squadron were honored in a ceremony Thursday at the Historic Sheridan Inn.

Coletta is a six-year cadet and after turning 21 years old is officially a senior member of the squadron with the rank of captain. He is the fifth Wyoming resident to receive the award.

He’s followed closely by Miller, who is a seven-year cadet.

“It’s really a great honor for me,” Miller said.

According to a press release, the Spaatz award is presented to cadets who have demonstrated excellence in leadership, character, fitness and aerospace education. On average, cadets dedicate five years to the CAP Cadet Program and progress through 16 achievements to earn the award.

The process culminates with a demanding four-part exam consisting of a physical fitness test, a moral reasoning essay exam and written comprehensive exams on leadership and aerospace education. Only about five cadets in 1,000 succeed in earning the award. Cadets are promoted to cadet colonel once they achieve the award.

Miller and Coletta may have received the same award, but each said he had his own challenges on the road to success.

Coletta, who joined when he was 15 after meeting a pilot and former CAP member in the Casper airport, said it was his early years in CAP that were the hardest. He said at that age he didn’t know what his place was in CAP or the world.

“It really opened me up to be some sort of community leader,” Coletta said. “And I think that’s where I’m going to end up going.”

Coletta’s mom, Julie Johnson, said she’s seen a change in him since he started with CAP. Johnson said she thinks CAP has contributed to his character and has brought out the leader in him.

“He’s still got a silly side, but I think it really shaped the more serious part of him,” Johnson said. “That’s what we saw bloom, when he really became a man in the CAP program.”

Miller’s mom, Tera M. Miller, said her son set a goal when he was 8 years old to join CAP when he was 12. She said he hit this goal along with every other he set along the way.

The cadet said as he progressed, everything became more difficult but shifted in focus. As he advanced, he said his challenges weren’t focused on memorizing facts as much as they were on strategic outlook and initial phases of planning and working with other cadets to become a leader and mentor.

“I think mentoring, leading cadets is probably the most difficult part,” Miller said. “But it’s definitely the most rewarding as well.”

His mom said she could see the change in him, too. While he had always been strong, she said, CAP brought out the leader in him and made him someone who could stand up for others.

“It was just that leadership quality I saw, the pride that I saw in him,” she said. “It was an about-face for this boy.”

The ceremony was attended by leaders such as Brig. Gen. Greg Porter who is the Wyoming National Guard director of joint staff; retired Brig. Gen. Harold Reed; Chief Master Sgt. Bill Whipple, who is the state command chief of the Wyoming National Guard, the highest rank on the enlisted side; and Wyoming Wing Col. Ken Johnston.

Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller and Wyoming Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, were also in attendance along with representatives on behalf of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and U.S. Sen. John Barrasso.

Both cadets said they plan to continue participating with CAP and giving back to both it and the community.

“I want to give back to what they gave to me,” Coletta said. “It’s the least I can do for younger generations coming up behind me.”