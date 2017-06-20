Business briefs

FIB campaign wins awards

SHERIDAN — First Interstate Bank’s new consumer campaign is racking up recognition among the design community. The campaign, called “Every Interaction Counts,” features a series of stories told in hand-drawn illustrations and animations that capture the connectivity and relationship between First Interstate Bank and the communities it serves.

Unique geographical points of reference, historical figures and state-specific landmarks hallmark the illustrative design.

In recent weeks, the state maps that are the centerpieces of the campaign (have been recognized in the illustration world’s top journals.

Winning an illustration award in Communication Arts, a feature in American Illustration, and an honors in 3×3 Illustration Annual.

The campaign was developed by MERCURYcsc with illustration by John Dykes. The new consumer campaign, launched in April 2017 features TV spots, digital executions, radio, out-of-home placements and print.

Sheridan providers named 2017 Wyoming Association of Physician Assistants ‘PA/Physician Team of the Year’

SHERIDAN — Juli Ackerman, MD; Hannah Hall, MD; Autumn Barrett, PA-C; and Erin Strahan, PA-C — one of the provider teams at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Big Horn Mountain Medicine was recently named the 2017 WAPA PA/Physician Team of the Year at the Wyoming Association of Physician Assistants and Wyoming Medical Society conferences in Moran in early June.

“I can’t think of a better team for this award,” said Cathy Bealer, director of professional services at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. “Dr. Hall and her team have been instrumental in leading and maintaining the Patient Centered Medical Home certification as well transforming their team into one that can deliver high quality care to many patients in our region.

“In addition, as medical director, Dr. Hall has been leading process improvement at BHMM in an effort to provide patients with an exceptional care experience,” Bealer added. “We are proud of this team and all of our providers at BHMM who provide great care to our community.”