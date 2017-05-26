Buffalo Bill Days to return in 2018

SHERIDAN — Buffalo Bill Days will make a comeback in June 2018.

Sheridan Travel and Tourism executive director Shawn Parker said the goal in reviving the event is for it to drive dollars into the local economy.

“The goal is to generate revenue for the community and to generate interest in Sheridan,” Parker said at a May 16 meeting regarding the event.

Sheridan Inn manager Edre Maier said organizers are still looking for funding, but Parker said STT has a backup plan in case those efforts fall short. He said they’ve set aside about $20,000 to cover costs of the two-day event.

The event is set for June 22-23 and already has the Sheridan County Fairgrounds reserved for Saturday evening. Parker said this first effort at bringing back the event is pretty simple and highlights include the Grand Ball on Friday and the parade and Wild West Show on Saturday.

There will also be mounted shooter events at the fairgrounds Friday and a barbecue with live music and historic children’s games at the Sheridan Inn on Saturday.

Maier said they’re finalizing contracts with actors in the Wild West Show, including Tammy Burr who will play Calamity Jane.

Parker said the Grand Ball would be a ticketed event and will be held at the Sheridan Inn.

Downtown Sheridan Association executive director Beth Holsinger, who has been in charge of the Grand Ball in past years, said the ball usually has at least 80 guests.

She said in past years, there has also been a time prior to the ball to rehearse dances of that time period, and while it’s not required to dress up in period attire, it’s encouraged and adds to the fun of the event.

The group is waiting on final costs of catering and renting the inn to determine ticket prices, but decided during the meeting that it will include an old-time photo of guests in their period costumes.

Parker also said the city has approved the parade, which in past years has proved difficult to recruit for because of its short length and period-appropriate requirements.

“There’s no motorized anything in the parade, it’s all horse drawn,” Maier said. “That’s what makes it so unique.”

The group is looking at new ways of advertising for the event, including during next year’s Third Thursdays.

The organizers involved are also discussing grants that are available for funding as well as ways to lengthen the Wild West Show while keeping costs low and sticking to acts that fall in the period-appropriate requirement.

Maier said originally the event was based on Buffalo Bill’s Grand Ball and parade, and while they’ve bent history by growing it, the event is a chance to recognize the inn’s historical significance while bringing an economic benefit to the community.

“Really this is kind of a celebration of the opening of the Sheridan Inn in 1893, Buffalo Bill being in Sheridan,” Maier said. “And it will be…I think a good tourist attraction for the community.”