Buck Brannaman to host local clinic

SHERIDAN — World-renowned horseman Buck Brannaman will host a clinic in Sheridan June 1-4 at the Houlihan Ranch.

The colt-starting class is full, but spectators are welcome to attend.

For additional information, contact Reata Brannaman at 752-7987.

Those planning to observe are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, sunscreen and an umbrella, as most of the clinic is outside. Lunch is available at the venue.

The Houlihan Ranch is located at 642 U.S. Highway 14 East.