Bronson pleads guilty to possession of firearm

SHERIDAN — Scott Eugene Bronson, the man who barricaded himself in a house on Broadway Street last September in Sheridan, pleaded guilty to possession of an automatic weapon in a change of plea hearing in U.S. District Court for Wyoming.

Court documents state Bronson broke down the door of his mother’s house and instructed her to drive him around by force using an automatic firearm. Bronson claims he did not force his mother around using the firearm. Milo Henson, who was exiting the home Bronson remained in on Broadway, said he pointed an “uzi” at him, forcing him to leave the home.

Bronson is detained and the court remanded custody to allow him to be returned to the state of Wyoming Department of Corrections for service of disposition there. Bronson’s sentencing will be Aug. 18 in Casper.