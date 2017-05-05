Broncs score low at home golf meet

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School golf team filled the Kendrick Golf Course leaderboard on a beautiful Friday afternoon.

Kirby Coe-Kirkham and Kayla Allen earned top individual honors, the SHS girls won the team title, and the SHS boys finished second on the day. Overall, Sheridan had eight players finish in the top 10 — three boys and five girls.

Coe-Kirkham finished with a 69, his third straight 69 of the spring season and five strokes better than the second-place finisher. Kelly Walsh’s Logan Hensley took second with a 74, and five players tied for third with 78s.

Sheridan’s Drew Mavrakis and Noah Erickson shot 81s to tie for 10th.

Allen shot an 83 to lead the Lady Broncs and finish atop the girls field. Kelly Walsh’s Josie Olson was second with an 85, and Sheridan’s Victoria Owings tied Cody’s Sydney Pomajzl and fellow Lady Bronc Abby James for third with 86s.

Molly Butler tied Kelly Walsh’s Anna Johnson for sixth with an 87, and Schylar Wallace shot a 90 to finish ninth.

The Sheridan girls scored a 256, followed by Kelly Walsh (268) and Natrona (292). The Kelly Walsh boys won the meet with a 310; Sheridan was second (328), and Gillette was third (330).

The Broncs and Lady Broncs will head to Gillette on May 15 for a two-day conference meet to wrap up the spring season.