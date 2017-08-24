Broncs’ run for third-straight title starts vs. Rock Springs

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs have had a target on their backs before. They’re used to it by now. With 25 state football championships in program history — the most of any Wyoming high school — defending a title is nothing new. Just last year Sheridan acted as the 4A measuring stick.

This fall, though, that target is even bigger.

The Broncs enter the 2017 season as two-time defending state champions, having won the 4A title in 2015 and 2016. They have a combined 22-2 record over those two seasons.

But no team in the state’s top class has won three-straight state championships in more than two decades — Sheridan added four titles to its trophy case from 1990-1993. The road has gotten tougher, and recent history puts the odds on the field in 2017, not the Broncs.

Fortunately for Sheridan, head coach Don Julian and his staff have been here before. The Broncs have won four of their 25 titles since Julian took over 10 years ago.

The coaches know what it takes to win and what it takes to get back to the state championship. It begins this week in the season opener.

“If we’re focused on anything else other than who we’re playing this Friday night and not expecting, doesn’t matter who it is, not expecting their absolute best shot, we’re wrong,” Julian said. “We’re going to get the best shot everybody has because that target is on there. To me, that’s embracing the target.”

The Broncs knocked Rock Springs out in the semifinals of last year’s state tournament, so the Tigers will certainly have some added hunger coming into Homer Scott Field, although opening the season against the two-time defending champs puts plenty in the buffet line.

Julian is expecting every team’s best, which means his team has to play its best football every week, too. Early in the season, when there is more of an unknown about the opponent coming to town, Julian said his team can get better by focusing heavily on technique rather than game planning. Form tackling, procedure and minimal miscues are all things the Sheridan coaches will pay attention to Friday.

Even though Sheridan returns a number of varsity players from last season — all of its defensive line earned varsity time last year, an immediate high note for the Broncs — the first game of the season always answers some unknown questions and leads to some adjusting.

Sheridan brings in a new linebacker core, which Julian hopes can match up with the toughness of the line and the returning defensive backs.

“There’s a question about our physicality,” the coach admitted. “And how will these linebackers start meshing together?”

Julian has been in this position before, but every season opener brings plenty of butterflies to the veteran coach’s stomach.

And Rock Springs is no slouch.

The Tigers are coming off their best season in 13 years — they went 11-0 and won the then-5A state championship in 2002. They led the state in rushing last fall and were second in overall offense.

While Rock Springs was last in passing last season — the team only had 48 attempts all year — Julian and his staff are preparing for any and all changes the Tigers might make. The ground attack has been the team’s bread and butter, and with a veteran offensive line, Julian said rushing will most likely be a key part of the Rock Springs offense once again.

But fear of the unknown has the Sheridan coaches preparing for variety of scenarios.

“We teach the kids all week that we could see some other stuff,” Julian said. “We try to prepare for, we look at their roster and try to determine what would maybe we do if we had those kids? We’re feeling like they’re going to be a little bit different.”

Sheridan will look a bit different, as well, with senior Aaron Woodward transitioning from wide receiver to quarterback this season. Woodward took a handful of snaps last year in relief of starter Drew Boedecker, but now he’s in charge of the offense, something else the coaches will be watching closely this week.

Still, the Broncs return plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball. They’ve won back-to-back state championships, so there won’t be much change coming from the reigning champs.

And just like the last two championship seasons and the two before that, it all starts in zero week.

“Wyopreps has us number one, and everybody’s talking about a rematch with Natrona,” Julian said. “My god, that’s 12 weeks away. Let’s worry about this faceless opponent this week.”

Sheridan and Rock Springs kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at Homer Scott Field.

NOTES

Sheridan High School has declared a “Gold Out” for Friday’s game. The Broncs will wear their gold uniforms, and fans are encouraged to wear gold to support the team. Kilpatrick Creations will also provide gold rally towels, and full-page “Good As Gold” posters from The Press will be provided to the first 100 fans in attendance. … Little Guy Football players and cheerleaders will be recognized during the game, as well, and get a shot to run across the field in front of the Broncs fans.