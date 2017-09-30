Broncs explode in 52-7 rout of Bison

SHERIDAN — The halftime fireworks excited the hometown crowd during a homecoming celebration Friday night at Homer Scott Field. But the Sheridan Broncs football players were equally explosive.

The typical stat lines do the Broncs no added justice. They ran just 28 offensive plays compared to Cheyenne South’s 60. They gained just 15 yards more — 270-255.

But the big plays came and came, and Sheridan cruised to a running-clock 52-7 victory to keep the undefeated streak going.

The story of the night came from Sheridan’s special teams. It started before the sun went down and turned into quite the night.

Kyle Custis caught the opening kickoff at the 10-yard line. He darted toward the left sideline, only to drop the ball in the hands of second return man Aaron Sessions as the two crossed paths — Sessions sprinting right toward his team’s sideline. It was a play the Broncs had practiced all week. They got a few defenders turned around, Sessions found a gap, and in the blink of an eye he was off to the races.

Six seconds, six points.

“If I can get a good block from the first one, I can get to the sideline and then cut back the kicker,” Sessions said of his quick trip to pay dirt. “I thought as soon as I get to the sideline, I think I can outrun him.”

Sessions’ touchdown set the tone, but it was only the beginning for what ended up extra special for Sheridan’s special teams unit.

Seven minutes after Custis handed the ball to his buddy for a score, he kept a punt return for himself and took it 57 yards to the end zone, giving Sheridan a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. And just like they did to open the game, the Broncs scored the first time they touched the ball in the second half. The defense forced a punt, and Custis scurried 68 yards for a touchdown.

“I’m going to run out of stickers, probably, on Monday,” Sheridan head coach Don Julian joked after the game, pointing out that each player on the field for special teams gets a helmet sticker for a touchdown.

“The first thing (coach Julian) says is, ‘Make special teams special,’” Sessions said. “That’s exactly what we did tonight. As soon as one big play happens on special teams, the offense gets rolling, and it’s just a cycle.”

The truth is, Sheridan’s offense didn’t need to get rolling Friday night. Everybody else was too busy feasting on touchdowns.

Lineman Connor Jorgenson closed the first half with a fumble recovery that he took 30 yards for a touchdown, giving Sheridan a 35-0 halftime lead. Earlier in the season, Jorgenson returned a fumble to the 1-yard line before being tackled. Friday, he got redemption.

Twenty-eight of Sheridan’s 52 points came from defense and special teams.

“Part of it is our returners are really good,” Julian said. “Kyle is really, really good, but he doesn’t get anywhere without a few blocks. But that’s a big part of the reason we only got 28 snaps of offense tonight: special teams scored all night long. It was incredible.”

Custis and fellow running back Parker Christensen combined for 278 yards rushing last week in a win over Kelly Walsh. The Broncs finished with 360 yards as a team.

Friday, Sheridan ran for 141 yards, and just 24 came from the two starting running backs.

The Broncs continue to add elements to their game and create big plays in different ways. They simply packed too many weapons in their arsenal for Cheyenne South to combat.

The win moved Sheridan to 6-0 on the season, and they remain the top seed in 4A. The Broncs are the only remaining undefeated team in the class, so they control their own fate from here on out. Julian reminded his players of that after the game.

While Sheridan’s win came via kickoffs instead of battling in the trenches like a week ago, or deep balls like other times this season, the outcomes haven’t changed, and neither has the process.

“We just focus on the process and do everything as planned every practice every day,” Sessions said. “We just focus and we push each other any way we can.”

Christensen scored on a 12-yard carry in the first quarter; Sessions scored on a 10-yard option play in the second quarter; Garrett Coon ran in a 20-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, and Sam Smart drained a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Sheridan takes its perfect record on the road next week against Gillette (0-6). The Broncs close out the season at Laramie and then at home against Cheyenne East.

Final

Cheyenne South……0 0 7 0 — 7

Sheridan………..21 14 17 0 — 52