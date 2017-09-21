Broncs expect confident Trojans squad Friday

SHERIDAN — Even before the Sheridan Broncs football team took on Natrona two weeks ago, Sheridan head coach Don Julian knew a tough stretch of football loomed. The championship rematch against the Mustangs kicked off Sheridan’s toughest stretch of football on the schedule.

The Broncs squeaked out a win over Natrona (3-1), 37-34 in overtime, before traveling to Gillette and knocking off Thunder Basin (2-2) 45-20 last week. Sheridan closes out a three-week stretch at home against the Kelly Walsh Trojans (3-1) Friday in what Julian expects to be another nerve-inducing matchup.

After this week, Sheridan goes on a three-game stretch against Cheyenne South, Gillette and Laramie. Those three teams are a combined 1-10 on the year and have been outscored 517-125.

First, though, the undefeated Broncs must get past a Kelly Walsh team that Julian called the best in years.

Years is right. It’s been nearly a decade since the Trojans have started a season 3-1. In 2009, the team opened 3-1 before losing in Week 4. It was also the last time Kelly Walsh finished a season with a winning record (6-5), and it was the last time it beat Sheridan — 42-20 in the season opener. Sheridan went on to beat KW 9-7 in the state semifinals on its way to a state title.

But it’s been a while since the Broncs have seen a Kelly Walsh squad with this kind of talent and this much confidence.

“We’re going to see a whole different mindset out of them than what we’ve seen over the last several years,” Julian said.

“Mindset is a huge part of everything,” he added. “So I think it’s important that our kids don’t use the past as an example of this Kelly Walsh team.”

For the first time in a while, one doesn’t have to skim too far down the 4A stats sheet to find Kelly Walsh. The Trojans are second in the state at 245.8 rush yards per game to go with 11 touchdowns. Their 166 rushing attempts are the tops in the class, and they’re only eighth in passing, so the Broncs have an expectation for a ground-heavy attack.

Luckily for the Broncs, their front seven are some of the best in the state defensively. Sheridan’s rush defense is fourth in the state at 3.1 yards per carry, and it has only allowed three rushing touchdowns.

“I think the strengths are being matched here a little bit,” Julian said. ‘They’re a run team, and we like our run D right now. We’ve done a pretty good job versus the run.”

More telling than Kelly Walsh’s rush attack, though, might be what the team does on the other side of the ball. The Trojans are second in team defense — third against the rush and second against the pass. They allow just 3.6 yards per attempt, and their 14 points-per-game allowed is more than a point better than Sheridan’s.

Most telling, though, is Kelly Walsh’s plus-13 turnover margin. The defense has forced 14 turnovers while the offense has coughed the ball up only once.

“You’re pushing plus-3 every game,” Julian said. “That’ll win you a lot of ball games, especially if you’re running the ball well. So we have to really have extra focus on ball security.”

But if any team has the ability to break a game open, it’s Sheridan.

It took the Broncs a few possessions to get going against Thunder Basin on a cold, rainy night last week — they went three-and-out on their first three possessions. But they have too many playmakers on the roster to go scoreless for very long.

Of Sheridan’s six touchdowns last week, three went for more than 30 yards. The team rushed the ball twice for 38- and 52-yard scores and passed for a 69-yard touchdown.

Stopping the Broncs at this point seems unlikely, so the question will be how much Kelly Walsh can slow Sheridan down.

“We have a big enough package of plays, a big enough playbook that we try to work on each week so that if something gets taken away, we can adjust and get to something else,” Julian said. “Over the last couple weeks, we’ve had to kind of do that.”

The Broncs average 42.5 points per game, so scoring hasn’t been a problem for Julian’s squad through the first four weeks. But the coach wouldn’t be surprised if Friday’s contest was a much lower-scoring affair.

Either way, a win for Sheridan, with the three lackluster opponents coming up, could propel Sheridan to an 8-0 start before a battle with Cheyenne East to close out the regular season. East (4-0) joins Sheridan as the only two undefeated teams left in 4A, but the Thunderbirds travel to Natrona Friday, making this weekend arguably the most important of the season in the class.

“I think those two (games) are probably the two biggest in 4A this week at maybe determining who is the best four,” Julian said of the Sheridan-Kelly Walsh and Natrona-East matchups. “Each week gets us closer to those top four seeds, those home-field games in that first round.”

Friday’s matchup between the Broncs and Trojans kicks off at 7 p.m. at Homer Scott Field.