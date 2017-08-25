Broncs dominate Rock Springs in 51-0 opener

SHERIDAN — Aaron Woodward’s second play as Sheridan’s starting quarterback went for 71 yards and a touchdown.

His last play of the night? Surrounded by his teammates as he took a knee in the victory formation.

Sheridan opened its 2017 season with a 51-0 blowout of the Rock Springs Tigers Friday night at Homer Scott Field.

The Broncs were clicking on all cylinders Friday — offensively, defensively and on special teams.

Sheridan finished with 526 yards of offense split pretty evenly between the ground and the air. Woodward went 14-20 with 295 yards and rushed 11 times for 46 yards. Kyle Custis ran the ball for 94 yards on 11 carries, while Parker Christensen rushed for 38 yards.

Aaron Sessions had himself a day at receiver, hauling in nine catches for 198 yards.

Sessions, Custis and Christensen divvied up six touchdowns evenly, and sophomore running back Garrett Coon added a seventh with a 1-yard rush late in the third quarter to make it 49-0.

“Running backs, receivers ran the ball, caught the ball well,” Sheridan head coach Don Julian said. “A good start. We’ve had a lot sloppier starts than this.”

While the offense piled up the numbers, Sheridan’s defense made it easy.

The Broncs had just two shutouts in all 24 games of the last two championship seasons. Sheridan’s last opening-week shutout came against Kelly Walsh in 2010 — a 35-0 victory for the Broncs.

The Sheridan defense, led by its experienced, athletic front line, allowed just 47 yards passing and 17 yards rushing against a Rock Springs team that averaged 366.5 yards on the ground a season ago.

“We’ve been working for three years now, as seniors, to get these shutouts like this,” Sheridan lineman Blayne Baker said of the defensive effort.

“We don’t have to worry about scoring; we just do what we do every play and hope for the best. That’s what we did tonight, and the offense clicked on all cylinders like we were hoping.”

Baker had his hand in the special teams attack Friday night, too. Quite literally.

As Sheridan was steamrolling its way to a running-clock victory, the Broncs forced another Rock Springs punt — it had eight in the game — and Baker was able to block the punt, which was scooped by Connor Jorgenson and taken to the half-yard line. Coon took the next carry into the end zone.

“It was nuts. I just went through like, ‘No way I’m getting this,’” Baker said of the blocked punt. “I just stuck my arm up, and it hit me. Connor got it, and I was trying to throw him into the end zone, but he never runs the ball, so he just kind of sat there with it, didn’t stretch out. Didn’t make it look very cool, but it was awesome.”

Sheridan only punted the ball twice, the first not coming until the 11-minute mark of the fourth quarter. That punt? Sam Smart sent it deep, and it trickled to the 1-yard line where Sheridan covered it. Wesley Ndago broke through for a safety on the very next play.

Sheridan’s second punt was immediately covered for a zero-yard return.

“In most aspects, it felt really good,” Julian said. “Special teams I thought was solid, punted and kicked well. A good reward for three weeks of hard work for the kids.”

As any coaching staff will do at the end of the game, no matter the result, Julian knows there is plenty left to improve on moving forward — not a bad thing after a 51-0 blowout. Sheridan had six first-half penalties and a fumble on the goal line in the second quarter.

Julian and his players dished out plenty of well-deserved praise after Friday’s win, but they’ll get right back to work Saturday with plenty of season out in front of them. The team travels to Cheyenne for its first road trip next week against Central, and the much-hyped rematch with Natrona is looming in two weeks.

“We definitely, by no means played a completely clean game,” Baker said. “There’s a lot of things we can get better at, so that’s what we’ll look at tomorrow to hopefully keep momentum building.”

The Broncs are their own toughest critics, but for an opening-week game with the two-time-reigning-champs-target on their backs, Sheridan looked mighty fine Friday night. Building upon that could make that target even bigger, but it might have teams shaking in their cleats.

Final

Rock Springs…..0 0 0 0 — 0

Sheridan……….21 14 14 2 — 51

Passing

Rock Springs — Buell (8 for 19) 47 yards

Sheridan — Woodward (14-20) 295 yards

Rushing

Rock Springs — Randall 17 carries, 30 yards; Jassman one carry, 1 yard; Longfellow one carry, -3 yards; Buell two carries, -11 yards

Sheridan — Custis 11 carries, 94 yards; Woodward 11 carries, 46 yards; Christensen four carries, 38 yards; Heyneman six carries, 22 yards; Coon four carries, 22 yards; A. Sessions one carry, 5 yards; T. Jacobs one carry, 3 yards

Receving

Rock Springs — Heikes two catches, 13 yards; Okere one catch, 14 yards; Lionberger one catch, 10 yards; Olmos one catch, 8 yards; Reese one catch, 6 yards; Randall one catch, -4 yards

Sheridan — A. Sessions nine catches, 198 yards; Christensen two catches, 86 yards; R. Sessions one catch, 10 yards; Quarterman one catch, 7 yards; Boyles one catch, 4 yards