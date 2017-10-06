Broncs bludgeon Gillette 72-7

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan-Gillette football rivalry has been one of the more exciting matchups in Wyoming for a very long time. Friday, all the excitement came from the Sheridan half of the field.

The Broncs traveled to Gillette and made quick work of the Camels to the tune of a 72-7 victory.

Sheridan’s high-powered offense has been known to break scoreboards. Just last year, the Broncs scored 56 in the 4A state championship. Two years ago, Sheridan put up 66 in a win over Cheyenne Central.

But 72 was a lot, even for Sheridan’s standards.

According to archives compiled by Wyoming-football.com, Sheridan’s 72-point night was its highest scoring output since 1931. Ironically, the Broncs beat Gillette 75-0 that year.

But Sheridan blew the Camels out of the water Friday, and it didn’t take long — or very many plays — to do it. First play of the game? Parker Christensen took the ball 60 yards to the house. A three-and-out for Gillette resulted in a punt, which Kyle Custis caught and took for a touchdown.

Sheridan’s next offensive play? Quarterback Aaron Woodward kept it and ran for 67 yards. Yes, another touchdown. And Custis took Sheidan’s first play in the second quarter for a touchdown. Four plays, four touchdowns.

The Broncs had a 42-0 lead a minute into the second quarter. Two minutes later, Christensen scurried for 32 yards to make it 49-0 and a running clock.

Even after Sheridan’s subs started taking handoffs, the scoring kept up. The Broncs had a 56-7 lead at halftime, Gillette’s lone touchdown coming on a big fourth-down pass and catch by Cameron Kirkwood and Trey Hladky.

The Broncs’ second and third units continued making plays, garnering the 72-7 lead six seconds into the fourth quarter. From there, though, Sheridan head coach called the dogs off completely. Even as the team pushed to score again, he had his team kneel and turn the ball over on downs.

It definitely wasn’t the Sheridan-Gillette rivalry fans were used to, but the Broncs offense — and sportsmanship — hasn’t lost a step this season.

The Broncs finished with 358 rush yards, and Woodward went 3 for 3 with 105 yards and two touchdowns. Eight players rushed the ball for Sheridan, seven surpassing 20 yards in the game. Christensen led with 93 yards on two carries.

Sheridan moved to 7-0 on the season and will travel to Laramie next week.