Brinton to host Gary Erbe

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will present the exhibit “Gary Erbe: 50 Year Retrospective,” featuring 34 vibrant works created in the contemporary style of modern trompe l’oeil.

Internationally known, Erbe’s iconic images of Americana comprise a wide-range of subjects familiar to most everyone including the golden age of television to sports, popular cartoons, classic Saturday morning matinees and culturally important social commentary. In describing his art, Erbe said that he has “found ways of circumventing the so-called rules of trompe l’oeil in favor of originality, inventiveness and creativity.” He often refers to his paintings as ‘levitational realism’, using flat space forms, shadow, light and color to create a visual story.

The show is part of a larger touring exhibition presented at The Butler Institute of American Art, Reading Public Museum and the John F. Peto Studio Museum, 2017 through 2018. “Gary Erbe: 50 Year Retrospective” is available at The Brinton Museum beginning Saturday and will continue in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery through Oct. 29.

Erbe was born in 1944 in Union City, New Jersey, and was self-taught as a painter. He worked as an engraver from 1965-1970 to support his family, painting nights and weekends to develop his skills. In 1967, he discovered tromp l’oeil painting and its masters. By 1969, Erbe had conceived a way of painting that was a contemporary departure from traditional tromp l’oeil creations. He has exhibited extensively since 1970 with solo exhibitions at museums and galleries throughout America, Asia and Europe. He is represented in numerous private and public collections.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.