BRING ON THE BOLTS: New opponent, same mindset for Broncs against TBHS

SHERIDAN — Don Julian and the Sheridan Broncs have a process. Even as the personnel changes year to year, the routine hardly fluctuates.

This week is unique, though.

For the first time in program history, the Broncs will hop on a bus to Gillette, only this time the destination won’t be Campbell County High School. Thunder Basin High School opened its doors in Gillette this fall, and Sheridan will get its first look at the school Friday for a 4A football matchup.

“It’s funny, I actually called the AD and asked him about where the locker rooms are going to be, where we park the busses and things like that,” Julian said. “There’s some newness to it in kind of the procedural stuff.”

Even as the schedule forces a brand-new stopping point for the Broncs, Julian and his staff are simply trying to squeeze it into that routine that’s built multiple state-championship contenders. And even on a different field, Sheridan has a strong idea for what the Thunder Basin Bolts might throw its way.

The Bolts won’t look much different from the 2016 Campbell County Camels. All the varsity players from the Camels made the jump to Thunder Basin, so the talent and experience isn’t lacking.

Keaton Wilkerson started out the year as Thunder’s quarterback, but Mason Hamilton has taken more snaps for the Bolts in recent weeks. Coleman Worsley, despite just one catch last year with the Camels, has become the top receiving threat for the Bolts and is third in the state at 83.3 yards per game.

“We know the kids,” Julian said. “It’s basically the same kids in a different color.”

The biggest threat for Thunder Basin, though, comes in the backfield, a powerful running back by the name of Austin Clemetson. Clemetson led the state in rushing in 2016 with 167.9 yards per game. He accounted for 29 Campbell County touchdowns and finished with 2,540 all-purpose yards.

Clemetson rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opener against Cheyenne Central but was forced to leave the game early with a knee injury. The extent of the back’s injury has been kept tightly under wraps, but he hasn’t been on the field since that Zero Week matchup.

The Broncs are preparing as if Clemetson will be in the backfield Friday, but Julian admitted that the Bolts look very different when he’s off the field.

“They’re more dynamic in their run game, for sure,” Julian said, acknowledging Clemetson’s presence on the field. “Coming into the year, he definitely is one of the best running backs in Wyoming, and he had a great first game up to the point of getting hurt.”

The Broncs come into Friday’s matchup on a major high after knocking of second-ranked Natrona in an overtime thriller last week. Thunder Basin, meanwhile, struggled in a 39-7 loss to Cheyenne East, so wins have become even more crucial for the Bolts as they battle to stay in the hunt for a top-two seed in 4A.

Sheridan, meanwhile, isn’t satisfied with last week’s big win. There’s a long road ahead, and each week plays a role in where the Broncs will sit come playoff time.

“We still have a shot to be the 1-seed,” Julian said. “I think that’s critical. So we are going into each week as if it’s already a must-win situation if we want to keep that. We know if we can run the table, we will be the 1-seed.”

Friday’s road-trip calls for colder temperatures and plenty of rain in Gillette, so playing sound football will be the name of the game for both sides. Natrona took away Sheridan’s rush attack last week, but the Broncs are still top in the state in passing at 261.7 yards per game. But the wet ball could force Sheridan back to the ground to keep the turnovers at bay.

The rain could help Sheridan’s defense immensely, though. Sheridan is fourth in team defense but second in points allowed at just 13.7 a game. Their turnover differential is just a plus-1, but Thunder Basin sits at a minus-9. The Bolts have turned the ball over 13 times in three games, nine of which have been fumbles and five of which came against Cheyenne South in Week 1.

The Broncs will look to gang tackle and strip the football throughout the night to create more opportunities for their offense.

Sheridan’s matchup with Thunder Basin is game two in a three-week stretch Julian called the toughest of the season for the Broncs. After gritting out a win against Natrona last week, a win Friday over the Bolts would add to the momentum before Sheridan hosts the high-powered Kelly Walsh offense next week.

Plus, there’s always a bit of extra excitement when the Broncs battle teams from Gillette — even the new ones.

“We’re excited to go over and start another new tradition with a new school,” Julian said.

The Broncs and Bolts kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.