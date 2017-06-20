Bowman takes PH Ladies Invite

SHERIDAN — Sarah Bowman shot a 78 to win the Powder Horn Ladies Invitational June 13. Her low gross score was four shots better than Carlene Thomas (82) and Falinda Hall (86), who finished second and third, respectively.

The tournament featured net- and gross-score winners in six different flights, along with closest-to-the-pin and longest putt prizes.

In the Rose flight, Lissa Bertalot won the net-score competition with a 65. Karen Davis and Laura Wilson scored 77s. Wilson was closest to the pin, and Hall had the longest putt in the flight.

In the Daisy flight, Martha Eberhart scored an 84 to win the gross score, beating Karen Holcombe (88) and Annie Kepler (94). Cheri Lewis came in at 69 to win the flight’s net competition, beating Laurie Lee and Mary Jo Lewis, who tied at 76. Stacey Byrum was closest to the pin, and Lewis made the longest putt.

In the Lilly flight, Jalen Wagner’s 92 bested Marcy Freidly’s 95 to win the gross competition. Connie Causer’s 71 won the net competition, beating Chris Urbatchka (73) and Nancy Schieno (74). Urbatchka was closest to the pin and Carleen Tucker won the longest putt.

Maureen Humphries claimed the low gross in the Hibiscus flight with a 93, two shots better than Dep Gamble and five shots ahead of Phyllis Rotellini. Jaci Melgaard’s 72 bested Susan Baggett by a stroke to win the low net. Wanda Walsh won closest to the pin.

In the Tulip flight, Cameron Frates won low gross with a 97. Michele Duncan (100) took second, and Janice Johnson (102) was third. Hallie Schauer was the net winner with a 67, edging Stacy Rucki (73) and Janis Devore (76). Duncan was closest to the pin, and Johnson made the longest putt.

The final flight, the Azalea flight, featured a top gross score of 102 from Susan Hendrickson and a top net score of 68 from Annette Rourke. Julie Dahlin (109) took second gross, and Joyce Reed (177) was third; Sharrell Boyd (79) took second net, and Yvonne Gatley (81) took third. Reed won closest to the pin, while Ruth Reile made the longest putt.