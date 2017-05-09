Bohl, UW event; Loomis clinics

This is National Nurses Week.

If you want to see humanity up close, talk to a nurse today.

••••••

The University of Wyoming’s Number One Fan (Sheridan County), Brian Morgen, stopped by to say they’re going run the play again — a Cowboy Joe Club social with UW football coach Craig Bohl. It’ll be Thursday, 5:30 p.m., at the Holiday Inn. Bohl, UW women’s basketball coach Joe Legerski and UW men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards will join Bohl.

The originally scheduled May 4 Cowboy Joe hoorah was postponed because of the big snowstorm. All are welcome.

••••••

Tom Balding called last week to let the community know one of the country’s most distinguished horsemen, Bob Loomis, is coming to Sheridan for clinics June 2-3 at the Sheridan College AgriPark. Balding will host an open house for Loomis at his design and production facility on Riverside Drive.

Loomis has been a major influence on Balding’s career. “I used to load up my 1971 Ranchero with spurs and card tables and go to his sales and exhibitions” Balding said. “It’s pretty exciting that he’s coming here.” Balding and Loomis first met in 1971 in Minnesota. “He’s endorsed my products for years.”

Loomis is a six-time National Reining Horse Association Open champion and has been training reining horses since 1966. His breeding program dates to 1974. He’s also the author of several horse training books and was inducted into the NRHA Hall of Fame in 1992. He lives in Marietta, Oklahoma, where he lives on Loomis Ranch, raising horses and Texas Longhorn cattle.

••••••

An anniversary of note….it was a year ago a replica of the Vietnam Women’s Memorial was dedicated at Sheridan College. Diane Carlson Evans, a former Army nurse and lieutenant who was the primary force in making the original memorial happen on the Mall in Washington, D.C., came and was part of the SC dedication. Judge Allen Hoe of Hawaii, a much-decorated Vietnam War veteran, also spoke. (Judge Hoe lost his son in combat in Mosul.) It was a moving and well-attended ceremony. If you’re driving by the SC campus and have a few minutes, it’s worth the time.

••••••

Mother’s Day is coming, of course. We celebrate all things which are motherhood. I came along when my mother was 40, 10 years after my brother. She was a school teacher. Some oft-repeated “sayings” about moms and what they taught us:

• My mother taught me about religion: “You better pray that will come out of the carpet.”

• About anticipation: Just wait until we get home.

• About behavior modification: Stop acting like your father.

• About hypocrisy: If I’ve told you once, I’ve told you a million times, don’t exaggerate.

• About wisdom: Someday, when you’re my age, you’ll understand.