Board of Education to meet in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Board of Education will conduct a one-day meeting in Sheridan on June 22. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Sheridan County School District 2 central office, located at 201 N. Connor St.

The SBE will hear reports from SBE coordinator Dr. Thomas Sachse, Wyoming Department of Education liaison Lisa Weigel and WDE staff about accreditation, an update on Every Student Succeeds Act, the Professional Judgment Panel and Advisory Committee, JEIC reports, alternative schedule and school performance ratings, and an update on Chapters 6, 10, and 31.

The board will also hear updates from SBE committees and will take action on recommendations.

All meetings are open to the public or you can join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/4523548969, or dial, (646) 558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.

Following the meeting, the WDE will conduct a community input meeting on Wyoming’s Social Studies Content and Performance Standards as they pertain to Wyoming’s new “American Indian education program” legislation. These meetings will inform the public of the standards review process and gather public input to be shared with the Social Studies Standards Review Committee for their consideration prior to their work.

A presentation will discuss House Enrolled Act 119 and the process to ensure the cultural heritage, history and contemporary contributions of American Indians are addressed in the review of the Social Studies Standards.

Participants will be asked to respond to two questions:

• Why is it important for everyone to learn about American Indians?

• What do you want the review committee to know about the cultural heritage, history, and contemporary contributions of American Indians as they review the Social Studies Standards?

The community input meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the SCSD2 central office.

Those unable to attend can also respond online through Sept. 8.