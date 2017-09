SHERIDAN — The bluegrass jam session hosted by the Sheridan Senior Center on the third Tuesday of each month will return Sept. 19.

Musicians and vocalists are invited to take a chair on the stage and play with others. Each musician takes a turn choosing a song and leading the group.

The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Burgers will also be available for $2.

The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.