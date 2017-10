DAYTON — State Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, will participate in a town hall meeting Oct. 12 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Biteman will provide a brief overview of the 2017 legislative session and a preview of the upcoming budget session.

He’ll also answer questions and take comments from the audience.

For additional information, call 751-6178.

The town hall event will take place at the Tongue River Valley Community Center at 1100 U.S. Highway 14 in Dayton.