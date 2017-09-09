Big Horn wins preliminary pool at home tournament

BIG HORN — The Big Horn volleyball team won its pool, while Tongue River was third in its pool at the Big Horn Invitational Friday.

Each match Friday was two sets, with 16 teams split into four pools of four. The top two teams in each pool advanced to the maroon bracket Saturday, while the bottom two teams play in the gold bracket.

Big Horn convincingly won its first match, defeating Rocky Mountain 25-20, 25-8.

The Lady Rams tied their second match against Glenrock 21-25, 25-22. Big Horn went up 18-14 and 21-19 in the first set, but couldn’t close it out at the end, giving up six straight points.

The second set began in a similar fashion. Tied 6-6, Big Horn took command in the middle of the set to go up 17-11.

The Herders did not go away quietly, though. With Big Horn up 23-16, Glenrock scored six of the next seven points, but the Lady Rams sealed the deal on the next point.

Big Horn played well in the third match, defeating Niobrara County 25-21, 25-22. The Lady Rams came from behind in both sets. Down 12-6 in the first set, they went on an 11-3 run to take the lead and hold on for the win.

In the second set, the Lady Tigers lead 15-11, but Big Horn rallied to win another close one. That win in the second set secured first place for the Lady Rams in their pool.

Big Horn head coach Katie Stewart said it was an up and down day for her squad.

“Kind of a rough day for us,” Stewart said. “We weren’t clicking at all much today. That last game (against Niobrara County) we dug down and got it done, but we’ve clicked a lot more this season.”

Stewart said the Lady Rams took a while to get going all day, especially against Glenrock. “We were all over the place,” she said. “We just made so many mental errors. We were out of rotation. We were running into each other, we weren’t communicating.”

Stewart said the team emphasized being aggressive on offense during the week, but there is still room for improvement.

“Because we are such good passers and good defenders, we really just need to work on hitting the ball,” she said. “You have to earn your own points in volleyball, and so we’ve got to be better at attacking the ball.”

Despite Big Horn’s erratic play, the team won five of six sets. But Stewart said the Lady Eagles will have to better Saturday.

Tongue River won its first match against Shoshoni 25-22, 25-10. The Lady Eagles started off with a commanding lead in the first set, going up 14-6 at one point. The Lady Blue then had a huge rally to take the lead 22-19. But Tongue River came back with a vengeance, winning the final six points to take the first set.

The second set was initially back and forth before the Lady Eagles took over. Up 10-9, Tongue River proceeded to score 15 of the next 16 points and finish off Shoshoni. Their dominating run was helped by several consecutive blocks at the net.

Tongue River also tied its second match against Southeast 11-25, 25-22. The Lady Eagles started poorly but rebounded nicely for a narrow win in the second set.

Tongue River then lost its third match 25-17, 25-18 to Upton. Assistant coach Ana Gale said Tongue River mainly focused on defense at practice this week. It showed in the first match, but Gale said the defensive intensity lessened as the day went on.

Gale said she was pleased with the team’s effort overall.

“We’re improving game to game,” she said.

Both teams have three matches today, which will be best of three sets. Big Horn is the three seed in the maroon bracket and faces Upton at 8 a.m. to start the day. The Lady Eagles are the one seed in the gold bracket and face Rocky Mountain at 10 a.m.