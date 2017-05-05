Big Horn sweeps at Bobcat-Bulldog Invite

BIG HORN — Eleven girls track teams and 10 boys track teams competed in the Bulldog-Bobcat Invite Friday in Upton, but it was the Big Horn Rams who controlled the meet.

The Big Horn girls scored 119 points to outlast Wright (106). The Rams scored 121 points, 3 more points than second-place Upton.

Alison Hutton and Emily Blaney took home individual golds at the meet in the high jump and triple jump, respectively. Hutton won at 4 feet, 10 inches, while Blaney’s distance topped at 32 feet, 2 inches.

Blaney teamed with Jill Mayer, Sydney Atkinson and Baylee Clemens to also win the 4×100-meter relay at 52.59 seconds. Mayer also took second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.94); Clemens took second in the 100-meter dash (13.45); and Atkinson was just behind Hutton in third in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).

Jordan Frank took second in the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 5.29 seconds), while Reata Cook took second in the 3200-meter run (14:23.61). Shyan Davidson also took second in the shot put (34 feet, 6.75 inches).

The performances of the day came in the boys shot put, where Big Horn took home three of the top four slots, mixed in with Arvada-Clearmont’s Riley Malli. Jaxon Parker’s throw of 43 feet, 3.75 inches won the event, while Seth Mullinax took second (43 feet, 2 inches). Malli was third (40 feet, 4.75 inches), and Jeremy Kruck was fourth (40 feet, 1.25 inches). They were the only throwers to top 40 feet.

Mullinax and Kruck also took second and third in discus with throws of 132 feet, 1 inch and 126 feet, respectively.

Kade Van Dyken followed his 5-foot, 10-inch winning jump from Big Horn’s home meet Thursday with another winning jump of 5 feet, 8 inches Friday.

In distance running, Robert Watson won the 1600-meter run at 5:01.07, and Nathaniel Lydic took second in the 800-meter run (2:06.49). In hurdles, Liam Greenelsh took second in 110-meters (16.22), and Kyler Ostler was second in the 300-meter run (42.51).

Lydic and Greenelsh teamed with Will Pelissier and Colton Williams to take second in the 4×100-meter relay (46.88).

Other top finishers at the meet included:

Girls

1. BH 4×800-meter relay (Madison Blaney, Jordan Frank, Jenny Trabert, Reata Cook) 11:23.26

5. Blaney (BH); 100-meter hurdles 18.62

6. Kristin Klaahsen (AC); 100-meter hurdles 19.96

6. Sheridan Blackburn (BH); 100-meter dash 14.17

7. Denni Longfellow (NSI); 100-meter dash 14.21

7. Blackburn; 400-meter dash 1:08.74

8. Taziree Smih (AC); 400-meter dash 1:14.92

4. Katie Lambert (BH); 300-meter hurdles 51.12

5. Blaney; 300-meter hurdles 53.46

6. Longfellow; 300-meter hurdles 54.36

7. Trabert; 300-meter hurdles 55.25

4. Lambert; 200-meter dash 27.40

5. Jill Mayer (BH); 200-meter dash 27.81

Boys

4. Kyler Ostler (BH); 110-meter hurdles 17.36

5. Kade Van Dyken (BH); 110-meter hurdles 17.69

4. Anthony Graves (AC); 100-meter dash 12.09

5. August Dow (BH); 400-meter dash 53.42

8. Jack Nance (BH); 300-meter hurdles 46.43

5. Robert Watson (BH); 800-meter run 2:16.21

6. Colton Williams (BH); 200-meter dash 24.19

8. Graves; 200-meter dash 24.44

5. Kobie Cummins (BH); 3200-meter 12:39.31

6. Brock Michaud (BH); long jump 17-10.25