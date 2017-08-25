Bateson to leave city for EMIT Technologies

SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan public works director Nic Bateson submitted his resignation to the city this week with plans to move into the private sector.

Bateson said Friday morning that his interest in the production of Wyoming products and furthering the Wyoming economy through the private sector has been among his interests for some time. Bateson will work at EMIT Technologies.

Bateson was appointed to the position of public works director for the city of Sheridan in 2009, according to his city biography. He oversees utility maintenance, water treatment, wastewater treatment, landfill, recycling, street maintenance, fleet management, parks and cemetery, planning, building, engineering and the municipal golf course.

Prior to becoming public works director, Bateson held positions with the city as project manager and city engineer from 2007 to 2009.